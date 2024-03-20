Sexyy Red jokes that former NFL star Antonio Brown has brain damage after he opined about her body odor in a meme on social media.

Sexyy Red and Antonio Brown Exchange Jabs

On Tuesday (March 19), former Pro Bowl wide-receiver turned rapper Antonio Brown reacted to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shows Sexyy Red sitting in a car smoking and dancing along to a rock song. He added a meme to the clip, which can be viewed below, that shows kids covering their noses in a school fire drill. "Oooo b***h it stank," is written over the post.

Sexyy Red Responds to Antonio Brown Post

A short time later, Sexyy Red responded to the post. The St. Louis rapper shared a meme that shows a frontal cross section of a normal human brain next to one labeled "Advanced CTE." Under the photo, there is a rudimentary drawing of a person wearing a football helmet who is drooling. The person is trying to force a shape into a hole it doesn't fit in.

Sexyy Red's shot is a reference to Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder mostly caused by repeated head trauma. Many football players have suffered from CTE over the years. Last year, Brown suggested he suffered from the disorder.

Read More: Sexyy Red Got Jokes After Fans Roast Her Awful Singing at 2024 Rolling Loud California

Check out Antonio Brown's post and Sexyy Red's response below.

See Antonio Brown and Sexy Red's Posts