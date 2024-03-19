The mystery of the identity of Sexyy Red's new child's father continues as the rapper gives a snarky response when asked why she's keeping him secret in a recent interview.

Sexyy Red Snaps When Asked About Concealing Baby Daddy

On Monday (March 18), Billboard shared an interview they did with Sexyy Red following her recent performance at 2024 Rolling Loud California on March 15. During the brief Q&A, the St Louis rapper was asked why she chooses to keep the father of her new child confidential.

"Cause I don’t need anyone in my business," Sexyy snapped. "Like, why you want to be so nosey? Mind your f**king business."

Sexyy Red's Rolling Loud set went viral after she tried to sing SZA's part on the Drake collab "Rich Baby Daddy."

Sexyy Red Man Mystery Continues

The identity of the father of the child Sexyy Red gave birth to back in February continues. Sexyy definitely plays into the mystique. In January, she did a maternity shoot with the mystery man. However, images from the shoot show the guy's face pixelated. At her baby shower the same month, she shared photos with the man again. However, this time, his face was concealed in Sexyy's butt cheeks in a hilarious picture.

Check out Sexyy Red explaining why she conceals the identity of her latest child's father below.

Watch Sexyy Red's Interview With Billboard