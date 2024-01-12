Sexyy Red Poses With Mystery Man in Her Maternity Photos

Sexyy Red recently posed for maternity photos with a man whose identity remains a mystery.

Sexyy Red Shares Maternity Photos

On Friday (Jan. 12), Sexyy Red shared photos from a recent maternity shoot on her Instagram page. In the pics, which can be seen below, the pregnant rapper is wearing a white tube top and blue jeans. She shows off her baby bump while sitting on a pink rug. The Shade Room has also shared photos from the same shoot on Instagram. Their photos show Sexyy Red posing with a man, the presumed father of her coming baby. He kisses the rapper's belly in one photo and kisses her on the cheek in another. However, his identity is concealed through pixelation.

Sexyy Red's Pregnancy Journey

Sexyy Red revealed she is pregnant in October of 2023 via pictures she shared on Instagram.

"Team boy or team girl," she captioned the posts.

A few days later, she shared photos of when she was pregnant and no one knew. Sexyy Red performed her entire first-headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour, which wrapped up in late November, while preggers. The St. Louis rapper recently made the headlines for recording herself driving 130 miles per hour despite being with child. She has yet to reveal the identity of her new child's father.

Read More: Sexyy Red Explains Exactly How Her Sex Tape Got Put on Social Media

Check out maternity photos of Sexyy Red with a mystery man below.

See Sexyy Red's Maternity Photos