Sexyy Red Explains Exactly How Her Sex Tape Got Put on Social Media

Sexyy Red Explains How Her Sex Tape Leaked on Social Media

On Friday (Dec. 15), Sexyy Red appeared on Power 105.1's morning radio show The Breakfast Club and talked about her latest project, Hood Hottest Princess, and her current pregnancy. During their convo, the St. Louis rapper addressed how her sex tape got leaked on social media back in October. Red denied that she purposely leaked the video. However, she added that the explicit clip was uploaded on Instagram by accident.

"I don't know, bruh. I was mad," she explained at the 25-minute mark in the video below. "It was in the moment and then [I] set the phone down, but I ain't the one that did it... it had accidentally pressed."

When asked if she will delete all her explicit videos from her phone, she said, "No!"

"It's my phone! Don't y'all got s**t on your phone?" Red asked The Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, along with guest co-host comedian Jess Hilarious.

"Man, when I say I could really go viral, I could be a star," she continued. "Nobody broke into my phone, I already know what happened. But I could really be a star if I post the real stuff."

Back in October, fans were shocked when they stumbled onto Sexyy Red's IG story and saw the "SkeeYee" rapper had posted a sex tape on the platform. The tape was deleted after a few minutes, but it was too late—the clip went instantly viral on social media.

Eventually, Sexyy Red apologized to her fans for the offending video and denied that it was a publicity stunt. "I'm so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s**t like that," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rapper's rep provided the same statement to XXL that was posted to her X account.

Watch Sexyy Red explained how her sex tape got put on social media below.

