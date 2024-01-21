Sexyy Red Has a Baby Shower and Her Baby Daddy Hides His Face in Her Butt

Sexyy Red held a baby shower over the weekend and her baby daddy hid his face in her butt. Let us explain.

Sexyy Red Hosts Baby Shower, Baby Daddy Hides His Face in Her Butt

On Sunday (Jan. 21), Sexyy Red jumped on Instagram and shared a video of herself having fun at her baby shower. In the viral clip, which can be viewed below, the pregnant rapper is taking flicks with her baby daddy. While Red is bending over, her child's father hid his face in her butt.

"My bad if my booty stink," jokes Red before giving photographers the middle finger.

In another clip, Red and partygoers are dancing and rapping along to "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)." Midway through their karaoke performance, Red shakes her butt.

Sexyy Red's baby shower was certainly lit.

Who is Sexyy Red's Mystery Man?

Sexyy Red's baby daddy remains a mystery, which explains why he was being coy and hiding his face in her butt at her baby shower.

Last Friday (Jan. 12), Sexyy Red posted images from a recent maternity shoot on her IG page. In the photos below, the mom-to-be is dressed in a white tube top and blue jeans. She is sitting on a pink rug and showing off her baby bump.

The Shade Room has also shared photos from the same shoot on IG. Their photos show Sexyy Red posing with a man, the presumed father of her coming baby. He kisses the rapper's belly in one photo and kisses her on the cheek in another. However, his identity is concealed through pixelation.

There's a possibility that Sexyy Red may disclose the identity of the mystery man when her baby is born.

Read More: Sexyy Red Reveals NSFW Hidden Talent

See Sexyy Red get cheeky with her baby daddy who hides his face in her butt below.

Watch Sexyy Red Get Lit at Her Baby Shower