Antonio Brown Posts Alleged Check for $150,000 Supposedly Coming From His Rap Career

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown's football career may be over but his rap career appears to be starting to make dividends.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), a few hours before his former colleagues would hit the gridiron, AB was on social media boasting about his monetary come-up in the rap game. The controversial wideout-turned-rapper shared a photo of a check made out to his label CAB Records LLC from Secure the Bag Record Label, which shows a payment of $150,000. The check shows the amount is a bi-weekly payment from July 15, 2022, which is roughly 90 days following the release of his sophomore project Paradigm in April.

"I get paid to rap #putthatshiton," he captioned the post, plugging his latest single "Put That Shit On."

While business appears to be booming for the former pass-catcher, he is embroiled in a lawsuit surrounding his music career. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Oct. 10, Secure the Bag Entertainment is suing AB for breach of contract and defamation, claiming he tried to charge the label $178,000 for "fraudulent" business expenses shortly after he received the $150,000 advance from the company.

The suit also claims Brown requested $250,000 from STB owner Ryan Kane for a Lil Wayne feature that only Brown could hand-deliver to Tunechi. After giving Brown the check, Kane says he thought better of his decision and put a stop to the payment. After not being able to cash the payment, Brown allegedly "made defamatory statements on social media about STB writing bad checks and not paying their bills," according to the suit. Other complaints in the suit include AB making racist and lewd statements.

AB addressed the suit on social media on Monday. Sharing a photo of the check meant for Lil Wayne on Twitter, he captioned the post, "I get paid to Rap Paid To Snap Ryan Kane STB is not secure this is a stop payment for my new track feat lil wayne report truth it's unethical per source Cab Records Inc C A B hol on wait."

XXL spoke with Antonio Brown about his fledgling rap career back in May.

"I'm grateful to be accepted in the lane, with my brothers in rap, and everyone on my album," AB shared. "I want people not only to connect with me as a athlete, and knowing my face and knowing what I do, I want people to be able to connect with the music, genuinely, authentically."

Antonio Brown performed at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival in June.

Check Out Antonio Brown Flexing His Rap Money Check Below