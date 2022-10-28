Sada Baby Blasts Antonio Brown After AB Sells Shirts of Himself Embracing Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen

Sada Baby has called out Antonio Brown for selling t-shirts that show AB warmly embracing Tom Brady's soon-to-be ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The static between Sada Baby and former NFL player-turned-rapper Antonio Brown flared up on Thursday (Oct. 27) after the Detroit spitter hit up Twitter earlier in the week and called AB out when Brown put a shirt up for sale featuring a viral photo of himself and Tom Brady's estranged wife, Gisele Bündchen. Once the shirt created by Brady's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate began to make its round online, Sada Baby quickly took a jab at Antonio Brown.

"Antonio Brown, Mr. 'Put That Shit On,' is a fuckin’ lame," initially tweeted Sada Baby on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

From there, Sada doubled down on his opinion of the former NFL wide receiver after Antonio Brown slid into his DMs in response to the "fuckin’ lame" comment. In a screenshot of the exchange captured by the "Whole Lotta Choppas" rhymer, AB seemingly responded to Sada Baby directly and at that point, Sada turned up the smoke.

"Turn your bitch ass soda. Water," wrote Antonio Brown in a direct message to Sada Baby.

Sada replied: "You still a lame nigga for selling t-shirts wit Brady wife on it like he ain't get yo bitch ass a job. Yup, I don't like you kuz I was a fan and you walked off the field instead of pressin’ niggas and just being better like you was. I'm standin’ on that."

Sada Baby then returned to Twitter on Thursday to post a photo of the private conversation. He again stood by his claims regarding Brown.

"Aww shit, [Antonio Brown] mad at me," wrote Sada in the photo's caption. "IDGAF. I said what I said."

In the tweet that elicited the snarky response from the Detroit native, Antonio Brown advertised his new t-shirt by seemingly trolling his former friend and teammate, Tom Brady, who is currently going through a divorce with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.

"#putthatshiton with me," tweeted Brown accompanied by a photo of the t-shirt and a link to where it can be purchased. "Proceeds going to charities supporting America's fatherless kids."

While Antonio Brown has yet to publicly respond to Sada Baby's call-out, the now-viral image of AB embracing Gisele Bündchen that appears on the shirt comes from a moment the two shared in celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

In the weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their separation in September, Antonio Brown has been inexplicably trolling Brady all across social media. Tom Brady is the current quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs, the same team that released Brown back in January after he famously stormed off the football field while shirtless in the middle of a game.

AB has also made headlines recently regarding the status of his current career in hip-hop. Back on Oct. 10, the "Put That Shit On" artist went on Twitter to brag about getting paid to be a rapper.