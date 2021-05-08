Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown Dragged for Working Out With 6ix9ine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver and moonlighting rapper Antonio Brown is getting dragged on social media after video surfaced of him working out with hip-hop pariah 6ix9ine.

Video surfaced of the two working out on Friday (May 7) via Brown's Instagram page. According to TMZ, the Super Bowl-winning wideout invited Tekashi to his football training facility in Miami. In the clips, the two run routes against each other, with Brown mostly embarrassing the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant.

In the comments of the Instagram post, fellow athletes Chad Ochocino and J.R. Smith showed their displeasure, with Chad posting two crying emojis and Swish simply putting the comment, "Bruh..."

Former NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor added, "Damn AB."

Rapper DoeBoy posted, "C'mon gang you tripping," in the comments.

Brown has been getting roasted on Twitter for associating with Tekashi too. "Antonio Brown playing football with 6ix9ine [rat] ass," one person tweeted after seeing the video.

Others were confused why Brown would associate with 6ix9ine. "Why is AB messing around with tekashi kn the first place?" a puzzled Twitter user pondered.

Brown and 6ix9ine are definitely two entertainers who move to the beat of their own drum. Since Brown has a rap career he is trying to get started, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the two collaborating on music in the future.

6ix9ine has been spending a lot of time in Florida recently. He performed his first live show since being released from prison in Orlando, Fla. last month.

See more Twitter tweets from people reacting to AB working with 6ix9ine below.

