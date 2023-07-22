Sada Baby and Doe Boy Squash Beef

Sada Baby and Doe Boy have squashed their long-standing beef.

Sada Baby Squashes Feud With Doe Boy

Sada Baby and Doe Boy have resolved their differences and made peace. On Thursday (July 20), both Sada Baby and Doe Boy hopped on their respective Instagram pages to share photos of themselves together, putting an end to their long-running feud. Sada captioned his photo: "Full Kourt Press. #WETM [gorilla emoji]," while Doe Boy wrote: "GANGSTA [drop of blood and eagle emoji]."

According to reports, their beef reportedly started back in 2021, when Sada Baby made it clear in an Instagram comment that he doesn't like the Cleveland rapper. Doe Boy responded by making a video in which he claimed that Sada didn't like him because he co-signed 42 Dugg's claim that Sada Baby was robbed at gunpoint at a studio session.

Thankfully, the two rappers put their differences aside.

Sada Baby Also Ended His Feud with Tee Grizzley

Their reconciliation comes after Sada Baby squashed his beef with fellow Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley thanks to Skilla Baby's help.

Last week, all three Motor City rhymers posted photos on their IG pages to confirm that Tee and Sada have ended their feud and now a brotherhood exists among the trio.

Skilla posted a carousel of photos featuring himself hanging out with Tee and Sada. In one photo, Tee and Sada are laughing and joking outside of what appears to be a shopping district. Other photos show the three men posing together with smiles on their faces, confirming their reconciliation. "I don’t know why these two random n***as keep jumping in my pictures," Skilla captioned the photo collage.

Tee Grizzley reposted the same image on his IG account writing, "It's bigger than us [100 emoji] #Detroit [bear emoji, tent and tree emoji, and gorilla emoji]." Sada Baby posted it as well, adding, "Amends And Amen [praying hands emoji] [bruised heart emoji]."

It's always good to see rappers unite in peace and harmony. We need more of this in the hip-hop community.