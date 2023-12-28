Tee Grizzley Reveals 20 of His Honest Thoughts on Video Games, Teeth, the Bible and More in a Game of Fill in the Blanks

Doin' Lines

Tee Grizzley fills in the blanks.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2023 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. After Detroit, Lexington, Ky. is a city I can call home.

2. My favorite video game of all time is Grand Theft Auto.

3. I can spend 10 hours gaming at a time.

4. Telling somebody to brush their teeth is the best advice I’ve ever given someone.

5. Unpopular opinion: I think that you shouldn’t have to deal with a bunch of people because it’s Thanksgiving.

6. My fondest memory of my rap journey so far has been being able to do for my people.

7. My family’s nickname for me is Grizz.

8. The biggest lesson I’ve learned since being married is it beats being in the streets.

9. My go-to album to listen to is Activated by Tee Grizzley.

10. My biggest influences growing up were 50 Cent, Team Eastside and Doughboyz Cashout.

11. Christmas is my favorite holiday.

12. If I could purchase my own private island, it’d be next to Hawaii and I’d call it Coney Island.

13. If I could go back in time and change one thing about my life, I wish I could just mass unsend all my DMs because I don’t even know who all I DMed at this point.

14. When I first saw some money off [rap] is when I realized it changed my life forever.

15. My goal for 2024 is to be the same person, but a better version.

16. One thing about adulthood that I wished I knew sooner is money management because when I first came into [rapping], I blew through a lot of it first.

17. My top three rap albums of all time are [Tee Grizzley's] My Moment, [50 Cent's] Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and [Drake's] Take Care.

18. I miss the All That and Kenan & Kel era.

19. Grape Now and Later was my favorite candy back in the day.

20. My favorite book as a kid was the Bible.

