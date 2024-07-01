Drake Had the Most Nominations at 2024 BET Awards But Didn’t Win Any Trophies

Despite having the most nominations at the 2024 BET Awards, Drake surprisingly didn't win any trophies.

Drake Loses in All Categories He's Selected for at 2024 BET Awards

On Sunday night (June 30), the 2024 BET Awards, hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Drake was nominated for seven categories including Album of the Year, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year (twice) and The Viewer's Choice Award, but was ultimately defeated in them all. Instead of Drizzy's For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) album winning, Killer Mike took the trophy home with his LP Michael. As for the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category, the Canadian rhymer lost to Usher, who also received the Lifetime Achievement Award that night. For the Best Collaboration award, Lil Durk's single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole won over Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

The OVO leader's losses didn't stop there though. Kendrick Lamar, who he previously dissed on songs like "Push Ups," the "Buried Alive Interlude" parody, the since-deleted "Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6," won over The Boy for the Best Male Hip Hop Artist category. Drake also didn't get a trophy for the Video of the Year category for his and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" music video or the "Rich Baby Daddy" visual. Victoria Monet's "On My Mama" won instead. His song "Rich Baby Daddy" featuring Sexyy Red and SZA was in the running for the Viewer's Choice Award section yet Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" emerged victorious.

It's worth noting that Drake did not show up to the event.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist at 2024 BET Awards

All of Drake's Wins at the 2023 BET Awards

At the 2023 BET Awards, which was also held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Drake garnered the most nominations as well. He was a contender for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Album of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Group. Meanwhile, he took two slots for the Viewer's Choice Award, thanks to his guest appearance on Future's "Wait for U" featuring Tems and his song "Jimmy Crooks" featuring 21 Savage. Ultimately, Drizzy and 21's collab LP Her Loss won the Album of the Year category. He also won the Best Group category with 21 Savage and the Best Collaboration award.

Drake's failure to win a single award at the 2024 BET Awards is very surprising, with many people arguring he especially should have won the Video of the Year award for "First Person Shooter."