Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist at 2024 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar Beats Out Seven Other Rappers Up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards

On Sunday (June 30), K-Dot was announced as the 2024 BET Awards' Best Male Hip Hop Artist, beating out seven other spitters with top-notch talent. The other rappers nominated in the category for their supreme mic skills this year included 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Drake, Future, Gunna, J. Cole and Lil Wayne.

Kendrick's big look as the Best Male Hip Hop artist should come as no surprise, as he has seen major career accomplishments over the past calendar year. Aside from being nominated in other BET Awards categories including Best Collaboration for "American We Have a Problem (Remix)" with Beyoncé, Kendrick has produced two No. 1 singles in 2024 including "Like That" with Future and Kendrick Lamar, and "Not Like Us," which is currently one of the biggest songs out right now and in serious contention for song of the summer.

After going back-to-back by winning the award in 2022 and 2023, Kendrick Lamar holds the crown for the most wins for Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Aside from last year and the year prior, K-Dot dominated the category at the BET Awards throughout the 2010s with four wins between 2013 and 2018 for an overall total of seven. On the flip side, J. Cole has never scored himself a win for Best Male Hip Hop Artist despite being nominated 11 times.

The Ladies of Hip-Hop Command the Stage at the 2024 BET Awards

While Kendrick reigns supreme on the masculine side of things with the Best Male Hip Hop Artist honor, the ladies of the rap game commanded the performance aspect of the 2024 BET Awards. Sexyy Red performed "U My Everything" and "Get It Sexyy" at the event. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage with GloRilla for a performance of "Wanna Be" and more. Ice Spice, Latto and Lauryn Hill also graced the stage.

The 2024 BET Awards aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Actress Taraji P. Henson was tapped to host the festivities.