Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss Wins Hip Hop Album of the Year at 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards trophy for Hip Hop Album of the Year has been awarded to Drake and 21 Savage for their 2022 collaboration album, Her Loss.

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on BET after being recorded on Oct. 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. The stars were out for the annual event, which saw the Hip Hop Album of the Year award go to the collab LP from Drake and 21. Her Loss beat out GloRilla's Anyways, Life’s Great…, Coi Leray's Coi, DJ Khaled's God Did, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains, Jack Harlow's Jackman, Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape and Megan Thee Stallion's Traumazine.

Her Loss dropped on Nov. 4, 2022, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 404,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Last year, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers won the Hip Hop Album of the Year award.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Hosted by Fat Joe

This year's event was hosted by Fat Joe for the second year in a row. Cardi B and 21 Savage led nominations for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, with each artist having a staggering 12 nominations each. Drake's wasn't too far behind with nine. Hip-hop pioneer Marley Marl was also presented with the I Am Hip Hop award, while Timbaland and Swizz Beatz were honored with the Cultural Influence Award.

