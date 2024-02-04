At his recent concert, J. Cole says he's almost done with The Fall Off album.

J. Cole Says He's Almost Done With The Fall Off Album

On Friday (Feb. 2), during his performance on the opening night of It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? in Tampa, Fla., J. Cole revealed that he's almost finished with recording his highly-appreciated album, The Fall Off.

"Right now, I'm at the tail-end of working on this album. I've been working on for a long time. It's called The Fall Off," Cole said in a viral clip, which can be viewed below.

Elsewhere at the show, Drake further confirmed J. Cole's announcement by confidently endorsing J. Cole's project as "a classic."

J. Cole's Last Album Was The Off-Season

J. Cole's last album was The Off-Season, which he dropped in May of 2021. The 12-song collection boasts guest appearances from Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Morray with production assists from Timbaland, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jake One and more.

Cole officially announced on May 4, 2023 that the LP would be dropping with an announcement shared to Instagram and Twitter. "My new album The Off-Season available 5/14. Just know this was years in the making," he wrote in the caption for his album artwork, which features himself standing next to an inflamed basketball hoop.

