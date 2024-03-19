J. Cole Hasn’t Missed Yet With the Teasers for The Fall Off Album

A new J. Cole album four years in the making may finally be upon us.

J. Cole Continues Teasing The Fall Off

On Monday (March 18), Cole dropped off the second episode of his Might Delete Later vlog series, nearly a month after releasing the first episode. In the clip, Cole teased new music and showcased his touring experience alongside Drake during his It's All a Blur —Big as the What? trek.

While tour vlogs are a common thing rappers make in order to stay in touch with their fans, J. Cole's latest episode caps off an especially busy few weeks for the Dreamville leader. With numerous new tunes teased this past week, along with other previews, it seems Cole is finally barreling towards the release of The Fall Off.

The Fall Off was first teased in 2020, with Cole sharing an Instagram post that laid out a checklist titled "The Fall Off Era.” The post included The Off-Season—Cole's sixth studio album and most recent solo release that dropped in 2021—his 2019 Dreamville compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III and the word "features," among other items.

Fans quickly realized Cole's Off-Season follow-up would be called The Fall Off, but the rapper went completely mum about the project shortly after revealing the checklist. After releasing The Off-Season and appearing on numerous songs in the years since—including most notably 2022's "Johnny P's Caddy" with Benny The Butcher, 2023's "All My Life" with Lil Durk, and 2023's "First Person Shooter" with Drake—teasers for The Fall Off began to emerge in 2024.

What Has J. Cole Released So Far?

After Cole told a roaring crowd in February that he was at the "tail end" of finishing his album, the rapper has been relentless in teasing new snippets this past month.

From there, more and more hints about the project have steadily been cropping up. A new Cole song was officially teased on the rapper's burner X account at the end of February. The song then appeared again in the first episode of his aforementioned vlog series earlier in March, where he can be heard rapping tough bars like: "I said I was finished but I want another two summers/Hall of famer hungrier than all the newcomers!"

When the second episode dropped on Monday (March 18), even more fresh song snippets were heard.

In one lengthy teaser towards the end of volume two, Cole flexes his recent feature run these past few years while biking through an empty city. In the last 30 seconds before the episode ends, Cole is heard rapping over Dipset's "I'm Ready" featuring a new intro from Cam'ron. Cole further teased the latter track by giving fans a number to dial at the end of the video if they wanted to hear more.

Despite all of these promising developments, a release date for The Fall Off remains elusive, but the good news is that the new Cole is undoubtedly on the way.

Watch both volumes of J. Cole's Might Delete Later vlog below.

Watch J. Cole's Might Delete Later Vlog Series