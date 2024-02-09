J. Cole is roasting an aspiring rapper for throwing his demo CD on stage while Cole is performing.

J. Cole Roasts Aspiring Rapper for Throwing a Demo CD on Stage

On Thursday (Feb. 8), Cole was performing in Nashville as part of his It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What? with Drake, and was a little dismissive when an overeager fan lobbed his demo tape at him on stage.

“N***a threw his demo up here,” Cole said in the clip below, teasing the fan. “It’s 2024, n***a. USB is okay."

Cole then dove into his next song and kicked the CD to the side.

Read More: Rappers in Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years

Drake and J. Cole Bring Out Lil Durk at Tour Stop

Drake and J. Cole are six dates into their massive It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?, the follow-up to Drake and 21 Savage's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour. The trek was initially announced last November, with the tour getting pushed back and kicking off on Feb. 2 in Tampa. Fla. On the first night of the tour, a video of Drizzy wearing a dinosaur-spin vest went viral. The 6 God explained his reason for the bizarre outfit choice a few days later.

"Everybody had jokes yesterday, asking why I wore the spine out here," Drake told the Tampa, FL. crowd. "I wore the spine because most of these guys that I look in the eyes are spineless as f**k so I had to wear the whole backbone. Plus, we made that sh** out of the skeletons you got in your closet so be careful who you talking to."

Drake and J. Cole will next perform at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. on Feb. 12.

Watch J. Cole roast an aspiring rapper for throwing a demo CD on stage below.

Watch J. Cole Roast Aspiring Rapper