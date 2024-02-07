Drake Explains Why He Wore a Vest Like a Dinosaur Spine on It&#8217;s All a Blur Tour &#8211; Big as the What?

Drake Explains Why He Wore a Vest Like a Dinosaur Spine on It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?

WordOnRd/Twitter

Drake is explaining why he wore a vest resembling a dinosaur spine on the opening dates of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

Drake Explains Strange Garment

Drake and J. Cole are two shows into their new tour, which kicked off with back-to-back dates in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. On the second date of the show, Drizzy gave the reason why he rocked a vest that looked like a dinosaur spine on the show.

"Everybody had jokes yesterday, asking why I wore the spine out here," Drake tells the crowd during a break in the acting, in the video below. "I wore the spine because most of these guys that I look in the eyes are spineless as f**k so I had to wear the whole backbone. Plus, we made that sh** out of the skeletons you got in your closet so be careful who you talking to."

Read More: See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024

Drake Spins the Block on It's All a Blur Tour

Following his massive It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in 2023, Drake is back on the road with J. Cole for the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? On Monday (Feb. 5), Drake announced Lil Durk is joining the tour, which runs through April 16.

Read More: A History of Drake Tours - Tickets Sold, Money Earned

See video of Drake explaining why he wore a vest that looks like a dinosaur spine on the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

Watch Drake Give the Backstory to His Strange Garment

Life Lessons From Drake That Young Rappers Can Learn From

See Life Lessons From Drake That Young Rappers Can Learn From
Filed Under: Drake
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top