Drake Explains Why He Wore a Vest Like a Dinosaur Spine on It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?

Drake is explaining why he wore a vest resembling a dinosaur spine on the opening dates of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

Drake Explains Strange Garment

Drake and J. Cole are two shows into their new tour, which kicked off with back-to-back dates in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. On the second date of the show, Drizzy gave the reason why he rocked a vest that looked like a dinosaur spine on the show.

"Everybody had jokes yesterday, asking why I wore the spine out here," Drake tells the crowd during a break in the acting, in the video below. "I wore the spine because most of these guys that I look in the eyes are spineless as f**k so I had to wear the whole backbone. Plus, we made that sh** out of the skeletons you got in your closet so be careful who you talking to."

Read More: See Which Rappers Are Touring in 2024

Drake Spins the Block on It's All a Blur Tour

Following his massive It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in 2023, Drake is back on the road with J. Cole for the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? On Monday (Feb. 5), Drake announced Lil Durk is joining the tour, which runs through April 16.

See video of Drake explaining why he wore a vest that looks like a dinosaur spine on the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

Watch Drake Give the Backstory to His Strange Garment