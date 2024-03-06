Bia is responding to a fan who claims Cardi B often has Bia on her mood board.

Bia Responds to Fan Claiming Cardi B Has Bia on Cardi's Mood Board

On Tuesday (March 5), Bia replied with a few emojis underneath a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, which shared a few photos compiled to point out similarities between Bia and Cardi B. The comparison was first noted by fans after Cardi B released her "Like What (Freestyle)" on March 1, which relied on the same Missy Elliott-sampled beat that Bia and Timbaland used for "I'm That B***h" in 2023. The Bia supporter noted this similarity on X and also implied Cardi even copied Bia's clothing style, sharing a photo of each rapper wearing the same pink outfit.

"But Bia is definitely on Cardi's mood board a lot," the fan wrote.

Bia's emojis presumably agreed with the supporter's assessment. A few hours later, Cardi tweeted, "Bi***hes make a fool of themselves every single time... ima show ya something when I release this song tho."

It is unclear if Cardi's tweet is a direct response to Bia.

Cardi B Returns With "Like What (Freestyle)"

The rumored spat between Cardi and Bia comes after the former dropped off her new song "Like What (Freestyle)." Cardi also dropped a music video for the song, which was directed by Offset. Most notably, the song samples Missy Elliott's 1999 hit "She’s a B***h," which Bia also did with "I'm That B***h" in March 2023.

Cardi has previously said the follow-up to her Grammy award-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy will likely arrive in 2024.

