Megan Thee Stallion admits she lied to journalist Gayle King about sleeping with Tory Lanez in their 2022 interview about Megan's shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Gayle King Interview in New Documentary

On Thursday (Oct. 31), Megan's new documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words was released on Amazon Prime. During one part of the eye-opening film, Megan concedes that she lied when she told Gayle King she was not in a sexual relationship with Tory when they sat down to talk about the shooting on CBS Mornings.

"Yes, b**ch. I lied to Gayle King, b**ch," Megan says in the documentary clip below. "First of all, I didn't know that b**ch was even finna ask me about that sh*t. We supposed to be talking about the shooting."

"Why is you asking me about f**king Tory?" she continues. "That's not what this is about. Even if I was...I f**ed the ni**a like once, maybe twice, on a drunk night. You kept catching me out of my f**king mind."

In April of 2022, Megan sat down with Gayle to talk about the 2020 incident where she was shot in the feet by Tory Lanez following an argument in Los Angeles. In the interview, when asked by Gayle if Megan had an intimate relationship with Tory, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper responded, "Like sexual?"

When pushed again by Gayle to answer the question, Megan hesitated before responding, "Um, I didn't have a sexual relationship with Tory."

Megan's response drew skepticism. Even 50 Cent came out saying he didn't believe that part of Megan's story.

This is not the first time Megan admitted to being intimate with Tory. She also confessed to sleeping with the rapper during her testimony at his trial. Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in December of 2022. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison last August.

Megan's new doc chronicles her career and the trials and tribulations she's gone through in the past five years as well as her triumphant return. The deep dive comes on the heels of the Houston rhymer releasing her Megan: Act II album on Oct. 25.

Check out the clip from Megan Thee Stallion's new documentary below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Admit She Slept With Tory Lanez