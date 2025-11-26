Jury in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Trial Still Deliberating, Trial Continues Next Week

Megan Thee Stallion will have to wait until next week to learn the verdict of the defamation lawsuit she filed against blogger Milagro Gramz.

On Wednesday (Nov. 26), the jury appeared at the federal courthouse in Miami and began deliberations after receiving instructions from the judge. What some assumed may be a brief conclusion on whether to find Gramz liable for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress turned into a day-long affair.

According to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, the jury had multiple questions during deliberations. The first question involved the identity of specific exhibits. The second involved the "deep fake" video statute in Florida, as it pertains to Gramz sharing an AI video depicting Megan in a sex act. They also wanted to know where Megan was when she saw the video.

Following six hours of deliberations, the jury was undecided. With one juror needing to leave at 4 p.m., the jury was sent home and will return on Monday (Dec. 1) to continue the trial.

Megan sued Cooper in October of 2024 and accused the blogger of conspiring with Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to harass Megan online and discredit her claims that she was shot by Tory in 2020. Megan claims Gramz spread fake rumors about her and disseminated a fake video depicting Megan engaging in a sex act.

During the trial, Megan testified about the trauma she suffered as a result of Gramz's lies and false social media post. It was also revealed that she went to a treatment center due to the incident.

Gramz testified about her upbringing and her start as a blogger. She told the jury she became invested in the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case because her viewers were obsessed with it. She admitted to receiving $3,000 from Tory Lanez's father, but said the payment was for promotions for other projects and her children's birthday and winter clothes. Gramz also testified that she thought the AI video of Megan was real.

