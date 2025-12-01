Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger Milagro Gramz, Gramz Must Pay $75,000 – Report

A verdict in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro "Gramz" Cooper has been reached.

On Monday (Dec. 1), a jury found Milagro "Gramz" Cooper liable of defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress after two days of deliberations in a federal courthouse in Miami. Legal reporter Meghann Cuniff shared the news in several tweets.

"A jury has found Milagro LIABLE for defaming Megan Thee Stallion, intentionally inflicting emotional distress by coordinating with Tory Lanez and for promoting the deep fake video," Cuniff tweeted. "They gave mixed answers to the media questions but concluded that YES, Milagro qualifies as media."

Cuniff reported that "damages are small: $75,000, including punitives."

Last Wednesday (Nov. 26), closing arguments went down. Cooper's attorney, Jeremy McLymont, brought up Cooper's upbringing, saying she took the personalities that she saw as a child and created her media persona while Megan's lawyer John O'Sullivan brought up Tory Lanez's guilt. Both sides rested their cases that day, leaving the verdict up to the jury. Prior to announcing their ruling, the jury asked multiple follow-up questions about specific exhibits and the "deep fake" video statute in Florida.

Megan sued Cooper in October of 2024, for defamation, promotion of an altered sexual depiction and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Megan accused the blogger of colluding with Tory Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, to harass Megan online and discredit her claims of being shot by Tory in the summer of 2020. The defamation campaign allegedly included spreading fake rumors and sharing a fake video depicting Megan engaging in a sex act.

During the trial, Megan testified that the negativity that followed the bogus video made her feel like she didn't care whether she lived or died. Her manager, Travis Farris, also testified that the Houston rapper went to a treatment program to deal with the trauma.

Tory Lanez was not a defendant in the lawsuit. However, he was deposed for the case while in prison. The depositions turned out to be unfruitful. During the first deposition, Tory feigned ignorance about general knowledge and poked fun at Megan's attorney. As a result, he was ordered by a judge to pay Megan's attorney fees and sit for a second deposition.

During the second deposition on Nov. 14, Tory reportedly refused to answer questions and stormed out of the interview, leading to a $20,000 fine. This past January, Megan successfully got a five-year restraining order against the incarcerated rapper who was convicted of shooting her in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

See Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Trial