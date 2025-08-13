Tory Lanez’s Attempt to Enter New Evidence in the Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Fails

A judge shot down Tory Lanez's appeal to enter new alleged evidence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case yesterday.

Judge Rejects Tory Lanez's Petitions to Enter New Evidence

On Tuesday (Aug. 12), the California Court of Appeals rejected two habeas corpus petitions filed by the rap-crooner's legal team. These petitions included statements from Tory's driver and the new statement from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, where he claims to have overheard Harris admit to the shooting, which was not entered during Tory's 2022 trial. The decision not to include this information in the appeal is final.

Oral arguments for Tory's overall appeal will still be heard during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 18 in Los Angeles court.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's attorney and Megan Thee Stallion's team for comment.

Tory Lanez's Fight for Appeal

Since being denied a new trial in May of 2023, Tory's legal team has continued its efforts to get him freed before his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion is completed. Their latest efforts include claiming to have a statement from a bodyguard who says Megan's former best friend Kelsey Harris admitted to the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers have lambasted Tory's attempts to avoid accountability.

"This is someone who's faced with the harsh reality that he was sentenced for his crime to 10 years and has to face his punishment and is trying to drum up media attention and conspiracy theorists and mouthpieces to continue to harass and terrorize and re-victimize Meg, who just wants to put a close to this painful chapter on her life now going five years later," Megan's lawyer, Mari Henderson, told XXL in May.

Tory is not alone in his fight for freedom. Several rappers have signed an online petition urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon the Canadian entertainer. Multiple politicians have also spoken out on Tory's behalf.