Tory Lanez Will Be Home Sooner Than Expected – That’s What His Father Believes

Tory Lanez's dad, Sonstar Peterson, believes the rapper will be released from prison sooner rather than later.

Sonstar Peterson Gives Update on Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez is almost three years into a 10-year sentence after being found guilty in December of 2022 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. On July 2, the rapper's father sat down for an interview with DJ Carisma on Power 106 Los Angeles, where he provided an update on Tory. According to Sonstar, some things are changing that will allow Tory to be released much earlier than expected.

"I wouldn't go on record giving a date right now," Sonstar says around the 29:15 timestamp of the interview below. "What I will say is that there are movements happening in the background. The powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job. They can see, based on the evidence, or should I say lack of, everybody can see that. There are things happening right now. Like I said, I think it is much sooner than a lot of people would think. Much sooner than later. He's coming home."

Tory Lanez's Latest Push for Freedom

After Tory Lanez was stabbed in prison back in May, his legal team put on a full-court press for his freedom, claiming during a press conference a few days later that they had new evidence to support his innocence. According to Tory's lawyers, Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, Bradley James, who worked for her during the Tory Lanez trial, now admits hearing Kelsey reveal during a phone call that she pulled the trigger and shot Megan on July 12, 2020. Bradley James has yet to come forward and make these claims himself.

On May 14, Tory's legal team started a petition to have Tory freed that was signed by Drake, Ye and others. They also created an entire website that purports to show evidence that proves Tory didn't shoot Megan.

What Megan Thee Stallion and Her Attorneys Are Saying About Tory's Push for Freedom

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Tory's latest claims of innocence and reaffirmed that she was shot by him. During an interview with XXL in May, Megan's attorney, Mari Henderson, denied Tory's team had any new evidence in the case.

"There is no new evidence that proves his innocence," Henderson said. "And in fact, they're taking evidence that had already been introduced at trial by the prosecution and trying to spin it and claim that this somehow exonerates him."

"This is someone who's faced with the harsh reality that he was sentenced for his crime to 10 years and has to face his punishment and is trying to drum up media attention and conspiracy theorists and mouthpieces to continue to harass and terrorize and re-victimize Meg, who just wants to put a close to this painful chapter on her life now going five years later," she continued.

