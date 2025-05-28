Video Surfaces of Tory Lanez Being Savagely Stabbed 14 Times in Prison

Warning: This article details and its accompanying video depict graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video footage has surfaced of Tory Lanez being savagely attacked by a fellow inmate in prison earlier this month.

Tory Lanez Stabbing Video Surfaces

Tory Lanez is currently on the road to recovery after being stabbed 14 times at the California Correctional Institution by fellow inmate Santino Casio on May 12. On Wednesday (May 28), video of the savage moment was posted online by The Shade Room. In the clip, which can be seen below, Tory is seen at the door to his attacker's cell. The assailant, who is inmate Santino Casio, emerges and begins stabbing Tory, who falls to the ground. The rapper attempts to use his feet to thwart the assault, but is unsuccessful.

Tory can be heard pleading for help as the attack continues. He eventually breaks loose and runs down some steps before the clip cuts out. Photos of the aftermath of the incident show Tory covered in blood.

Tory Lanez Survives Brutal Stabbing

Tory Lanez reportedly suffered 14 stab wounds, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face, which resulted in both of his lungs collapsing. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he recovered from his wounds. After being sent back to CCI, he has since been transferred to California Men's Colony prison.

Santino Casio has a history of violence, including a murder conviction and two in-prison convictions for attacking an inmate and making weapons. He spoke out about the incident during an interview with TMZ on May 24. He told the celebrity news site he felt threatened after Tory allegedly showed him a weapon.

"I snatched him. I took advantage of him," Casio said. "I threw him all over and I just kept slamming him and stabbing him.

Tory is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

XXL has reached out to Tory Lanez's lawyers and the California Department of Corrections for comment.

See the video of Tory Lanez's stabbing below.

Watch Prison Footage of Tory Lanez Being Attacked by Fellow Inmate