Tory Lanez’s Attorneys Launch Entire Website Full of Evidence to Try to Prove Rapper Did Not Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

UPDATE (May 29):

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in response to Tory's camp declaring his innocence with an info dump of evidence.

"Tory Lanez’s team can’t keep a story straight," Spiro says. "Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they’re claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today – simply a sad attempt from Tory’s team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation. It’s embarrassing that Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is integrating herself into the California criminal justice system for click-bait. Instead, she should be focused on serving her own constituents in Florida rather than chasing celebrities."

ORIGINAL STORY (May 29):

Tory Lanez's attorneys have launched an entire website featuring evidence that they say was suppressed and allegedly proves the rapper did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Tory Lanez's Attorneys Release Info Dump on New Website

On Thursday (May 29), the Canadian rapper's legal team launched the website 36hourslater.com, where they provide an in-depth breakdown of evidence they say goes against the jury's conclusion that Tory shot Megan. The mounds of video and photo information include Megan telling police and EMS she stepped on glass, the witness to the crime, Sean Kelly, testifying that he saw a woman shoot the gun and the lack of DNA evidence tying Tory to the shooting.

The website also claims the phone call, where prosecutors alleged Tory admitted to the crime, was taken out of context. They also reference Kelsey Harris' story changing and her refusing to testify under oath despite being given immunity.

"The truth becomes clear when the facts come to light," a statement on the site reads. "Key inconsistencies, unreliable testimony and missing evidence prove Daystar Peterson was convicted based on a flawed and incomplete narrative."

The info dump comes on the heels of Tory's lawyers claiming during a press conference earlier this month that Kelsey Harris' bodyguard has recently revealed Harris admitted to shooting Megan. However, that information is not mentioned on the website.

Megan was shot following a dispute in Los Angeles with her former best friend Kelsey Harris and Tory Lanez on July 12, 2020. Tory was arrested for the shooting and convicted in December of 2022.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion's attorney for comment.

The Push for Tory Lanez's Release

Following the press conference earlier this month, and Tory being stabbed in prison on May 12, the rapper's attorneys have been making a major push to get him freed from his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan. On May 14, a petition on change.org was launched urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to free Tory. Several rappers shared the link to the petition, which has received over 300,000 signatures, including Drake, Ye, Trippie Redd and more.

Megan has since spoken out about the "new evidence" Tory's team claims to have and reaffirmed that she was shot by Tory. In an exclusive interview with XXL, Megan's attorney, Mari Henderson, also shot down new theories about Tory's innocence.