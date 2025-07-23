UPDATE (July 23):

Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro, has released the following statement to XXL in response to a request for comment.

"The Tory Lanez case is a case of a violent crime with an unlicensed firearm of a defenseless woman who was shot multiple times," the statement reads. "The gun was found cocked, hot and at the feet of the defendant. Witnesses immediately confirmed the defendant was the shooter. The defendant apologized for what he did. These politicians should have reviewed the evidence and thought about the crime’s survivor. But they didn't. They decided it was more important to chase attention for themselves."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 23):

Tory Lanez has some people in high places fighting for him to be freed, including multiple politicians.

Politicians Urge Governor Gavin Newsom to Pardon Tory Lanez

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley and White House appointee Jack Brewer are currently petitioning California Governor Gavin Newsom to free Tory Lanez on a pardon.

On July 3, Holley filed a formal petition to Gov. Newsom, which can be seen below. "I humbly implore you to exercise your authority...to grant clemency, correcting a grave injustice and safeguarding a life," the petition reads. "Mr. Peterson's conviction rests on unstable foundations."

Jack Brewer echoed Holley's sentiments in a post shared on X. "As an advocate for 2nd Chance Fathers, I can’t stay silent about Tory Lanez," he posted below. "This is another broken case that points to someone else, another father is lost to a system that rewards headlines over truth. Fatherlessness is destroying our nation. If Tory was an illegal alien there would be protests in the streets. It’s not right."

They aren't the only ones. Back in May, California Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also urged Gov. Newsom to review Tory's case and issue and pardon.

The Fight for Tory Lanez's Freedom Continues

Tory was convicted by a jury of his peers in December of 2022 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Back in May, he was stabbed 14 times during an altercation with a fellow inmate. Since then, the rapper's legal team has ramped up its efforts to get him freed, including holding a press conference where they claimed to have new information that exonerates Tory in May. Tory's legal team also launched its own petition on change.org in the hopes of getting Gov. Newsom's attention.

What Is Megan Thee Stallion's Team Saying About Tory Lanez's Bid for Freedom?

In an exclusive interview with XXL in May, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Mari Henderson, rebuked Tory's team's tactics.

"This is someone who's faced with the harsh reality that he was sentenced for his crime to 10 years and has to face his punishment and is trying to drum up media attention and conspiracy theorists and mouthpieces to continue to harass and terrorize and re-victimize Meg, who just wants to put a close to this painful chapter on her life now going five years later," Henderson said.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion's team and Tory Lanez's attorney for comment.

Check out Jamel Holley and Jack Brewer's comments on the Tory Lanez case below.

See Jamel Holley's Petition to Free Tory Lanez

See Jack Brewer Advocating for Tory Lanez's Release