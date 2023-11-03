Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Catching a Man Cheating in Bed on New Song ‘Cobra,’ Fans Think It’s Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is addressing catching a man cheating on her new song "Cobra" and fans are convinced she is talking about Pardison Fontaine.

Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Cheating Man on New "Cobra" Track

On Friday (Nov. 3), Megan Thee Stallion returned with her latest single "Cobra," which finds the Houston rapper opening up about her mind state and tribulations over the past year. At one point in the first verse, she talks about catching a man cheating.

"Pulled up, caught him cheating, gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin," Meg raps on the Bankroll Got It-produced track. "Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this shit I can take."

Social Media Reacts to Cheating Line

Fans have been weighing in on the line, assuming Meg is referring to her relationship and recent breakup with Pardison Fontaine.

"Pardi cheated on Megan Thee Stallion of all ppl???" one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"So you tellin me that Pardi cheated on THEE Megan Thee Stallion in her own bed?!?" someone else tweeted. "HE CHEATED ON MEGAN THEE STALLION!? HOW DO YOU FUMBLE THAT BAD???"

Another post reads: "I understood the video of Cobra by Megan Thee Stallion to be she’s shedding, coming out of her skin after everything she went through, this time, poisonous and for revenge. And yea, it’s f**k Pardi. Wicked man. Fine for nothing. Really excited for her new free era! Good music."

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison began dating shortly after she was shot in the summer of 2020. Speculation that Megan and Pardi had broken up began back in February when she unfollowed him on Instagram. In May, Meg was spotted with Inter. Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding. She was then pictured showing PDA with Lukaku, confirming she and Pardi were done.

See reactions to Megan Thee Stallion saying she caught her man cheating below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" Video