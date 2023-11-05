Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra’ Video Most-Watched YouTube Debut for Female Rapper This Year

Now that she's an independent artist, Megan Thee Stallion is already setting records. The Houston rapper's "Cobra" music video is the most-watched YouTube debut within a 24-hour period by a solo female rapper this year.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" Video Has the Biggest YouTube Debut by a Solo Hip-Hop Artist in 2023

On Saturday (Nov. 4), Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion's management team, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, announced that the Houston rhymer's "Cobra" video racked up over 2.14 million views in 24 hours, making it the biggest YouTube debut for a solo female rapper this year. The visual, directed by Douglas Bernardt, premiered on Friday (Nov. 3) on Megan's YT channel.

Megan's "Cobra" music video had more views in the first 24 hours than Doja Cat's "Demons" (2.01 million) and Ice Spice's "Deli" (1.85 million), according to the Stallion Hub fan page.

Additionally, the song itself grabbed 1.04 million streams on Spotify within a 24-hour period.

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Accolade on Her X Account

After the enormous response of her new video, the Hot Girl Coach hopped on her X account to thank the fans for making her visual the hottest thing on social media.

[I'm] so happy all the hotties are happy ! #COBRA is the introduction of ACT ONE and y’all are already so excited… I just can’t wait until y’all see everything," she tweeted.

"INDEPENDENT AT THAT," Megan added in all caps.

Megan also went on her Instagram page and posted more glam photos from her "Cobra" photo shoot, which you can see below.

Megan Thee Stallion Amicably Splits From 1501 Certified Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion and her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, have resolved their differences and parted ways amicably after a years-long legal battle. The label announced the news on their Instagram page on Thursday (Oct. 19).

"Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences," they said in the statement. "As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses."

The details of the settlement, including whether any money was exchanged, were not disclosed.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion!

Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" Music Video

Watch Megan Thee Stallion's "Cobra" Music Video