Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Pardison Fontaine Addressing Claims That He Cheated on Her

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine after he shared his thoughts on Megan's claim he cheated.

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), Megan hopped on Instagram Live to respond to comments Pardi made while a guest on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast on Tuesday (Dec. 12). During the interview, Pardi denied ever cheating on Meg during their time together, but admitted he sent some inappropriate texts.

"If this man is saying, 'I didn't cheat on her. I didn't do that.' Well then why the f**k is you responding to me?" Meg said during her lengthy livestream below. "Do you know how many n***as y'all claim I done f**ked with? Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your d*ck sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn't you, why the hell is you dissing me? Like what the f*ck is going on? Why are you talking to me? If you said I wasn't talking to you. I wasn't talking to you. You just wanted to f**king find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic."

The back and forth between the ex-lovers all started after Megan insinuated Pardi cheated in her song "Cobra" back in November.

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Drama

Pardison Fontaine addressed the break-up drama by speaking about his new song "Thee Person" on Angela Yee's show where he called out Megan Thee Stallion after she rapped about his infidelity on "Cobra."

"It was definitely not my intention, it was just something I felt like I had to do," Pardi said. "The more and more [her song] sat with me, I was like, 'I don't like this. I don't like the way I'm being portrayed. I don't like people not knowing the whole story.'"

Pardi was then asked if he did in fact cheat on Meg.

"That's not what happened at all. What's cheating?" he replied. "This is my thing, right. Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? If it's something that you have to hide from your partner, is it cheating?...In that regard, I say [I cheated]. Inappropriate, correct, right? But the way it was painted it had me so mad."

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine began dating shortly after she was shot by Tory Lanez in the summer of 2020.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion respond to Pardison Fontaine's comments below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram Live