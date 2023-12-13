Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Best Friend Kelsey Harris Shot Her After Tory Lanez’s Driver Claims Kelsey Had Gun the Night of Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is denying she was shot by her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris. The rapper is addressing the claims after Tory Lanez's driver allegedly submitted a legal statement saying Kelsey was holding a gun the night of the Tory Lanez shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live to set the record straight.

"Imagine y’all saying somebody is following the street code and not snitching," Meg Thee Stallion says in the IG Live video below. "Are you snitching or are you not snitching? ’Cause y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn’t muthaf**kin shoot me and I really wonder why she... Her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you.’ I was like, 'Kelsey, I don’t want to talk about this on social media at all.' But now, you won’t even get online and defend yourself. So, that really just proves my point. Either you took some money or your life is in danger."

Megan continues by switching gears to address Tory Lanez: "If you say you didn’t shoot me, why won’t you get on the stand and say, 'I didn’t shoot this b***h?' You say it online every day. You figure out how to get your n***as to say you didn’t do it, you figure out how to get the blogs to say you didn’t do it. But the one muthaf**ka it would’ve mattered from was you. You should’ve said, 'I didn’t do it. Kelsey did it.' If she did it, why wouldn’t just say she did it."

She added, "Kelsey, if you didn’t do it, why won’t you just say, 'I did not do it?' I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that’s why the f**k you in jail. Y’all muthaf**kas are dragging it online like there’s some new evidence. There’s no new evidence. Muthaf**kin’ witnesses went missing. I wonder why the witnesses went missing. Did y’all pay them? Why y’all showing up now? It’s about to be 2024. Y’all still f**kin’ with me. Why? Because y’all see me moving on and doing better."

Tory Lanez Driver Statement Revealed

On Wednesday morning, court documents began circulating online that show Jauquan Smith, Tory Lanez's driver, allegedly put out an official statement for the rapper's appeal. In it, he claims he saw Kelsey Harris with a gun, and Tory Lanez and Kelsey struggle over the firearm before hearing shots on the night of the shooting in July of 2020.

Smith was "missing" during the trial and did not testify. Tory was found guilty of shooting Megan last December and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is appealing the sentence.

See video of Megan Thee Stallion denying her ex-best friend shot her below.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Deny Kelsey Harris Shot Her

See Tory Lanez's Driver's Statement