Nicki Minaj recently shared video of someone hiding physical copies of her new Pink Friday 2 album in a store so they can't be sold.

Nicki Minaj Detractor Stashes PF2 Albums

On Thursday night (Dec. 28), Nicki Minaj reposted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that is captioned "No physical sales for you @nickminaj." In the clip, which can be seen below, someone is standing in front of the music aisle in a store. The person begins hiding copies of Nicki Minaj's new Pink Friday 2 album behind other CDs and records, in an attempt to conceal their presence to any customers who would want to pick up the LP. Nicki tagged Billboard in her repost.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Album Tops the Charts

Released on the rapper's birthday, Dec. 8, Nicki MInaj's Pink Friday 2 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving 228,000 album equivalent units in its first week. The album reportedly moved another 100,000 units in week two. The first-week sales mark her fourth biggest first-week sales tally of her career behind Pink Friday (375,000), Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (253,000) and The Pinkprint (244,000).

See video of someone hiding Nicki Minaj's new Pink Friday 2 album in a store so they can't be sold below.

Watch Video of an Anti-Nicki Minaj Fan Hiding Pink Friday 2 Albums