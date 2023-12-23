Nicki Minaj Addresses the Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea Lyrics on Her Song ‘FTCU’

Nicki Minaj recently addressed the Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea lyrics on her song "FTCU" on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Nicki Minaj Discusses the Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea Lyrics on "FTCU"

On Friday (Dec. 22), Joe Budden premiered on his Patreon exclusively his interview with Nicki Minaj on his popular The Joe Budden Podcast. During their convo, they discussed a myriad of things, one of which, includes the breakdown of her lyrics on "FTCU" from her new album, Pink Friday 2.

On the ATL Jacob-produced track, Nicki delivers a clever play on words to explain that she's unlike any other rapper in the rap game.

"I still got the juice, b***h, buy a sippie/I will never slippy like a Mickey/Stay in your Tory lane, b***h, I'm not Iggy/I know that these n***as tryna bang like Chiddy/I am such a catch n***a, throw on ya mitty," the Queen Barbie spits on the song.

When Joe inquired about the meaning of Nicki's Tory-Iggy line, Nicki turned the question around and asked him what he thought it meant.

"I'm not one of them," Joe responded, adding, "I think it was a clever way to say it."

"Thank you," Nicki responded, albeit surprised that she would get a compliment from the always critical Joe Budden.

Nicki Minaj Says She's Loves A Lot of Today's Female Rappers

Elsewhere in the interview, the veteran New York rhymer revealed that she has a lot of love for both past and present female rappers in the game.

"There are a lot of female rappers that I really, really, really actually love—as an artist and as a person," Nicki stated. "What I don't want this to turn into honestly—even though I like being funny and stuff—I don't want this to turn into bashing female rappers, to be honest."

"So, let me reel back for a second because it's female rappers right now that are even inspiring me," she continued. "Like I'll hear bars and be like, 'Woah, woah'—even their delivery and cadences and flows, I be like "Woah.'"

"And the girls that I like as a friend too. So, I don’t want to make it seem like that because people always think that I’m serious," she added before clarifying, "Yes. The women that inspired me before and the girls that I like now that are in the game that inspire me."

The Joe Budden Podcast clips can be viewed below.

Watch Nicki address the "FTCU" lyrics and share her thoughts on the female rap landscape below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Address the Tory Lanez and Iggy Azeala Lyric on "FTCU"

Watch Nicki Minaj Reveal That She Loves a Lot of Today's Female Rappers