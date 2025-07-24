Jay-Z Dodges the Claim He Has Another Son as Lawsuit Suddenly Ends

The man who filed a paternity lawsuit against Jay-Z, claiming to be the rapper's son, has dropped the case against the Roc Nation head.

Rymir Satterthwaite Withdraws Paternity Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

On July 18, Rymir Satterthwaite, 31, filed a motion in the United States District Court for the Central District of California to withdraw the suit against Jigga. The motion was entered on Tuesday (July 22), according to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (July 24). "Plaintiff Rymire Satterthwaite Pro Se submits this notice of withdrawal from this complaint as a party to the action," the filing reads. "The defendants have not filed an answer to the above complaint."

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite?

Rymir and his mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, who died in 2019, claimed for over a decade that Jay-Z was Rymir's father. Before her passing, Wanda claimed she was intimate with Jigga when she was 16 and he was 22, resulting in Rymir's birth.

In 2010, she requested a paternity test, naming the Roc-a-Fella cofounder and another man, Robert Graves, as possible fathers. Graves reportedly took a DNA test and was ruled out. The Satterthwaite's have filed multiple lawsuits against Jay-Z since then, which have been dismissed for lack of evidence and lack of jurisdiction. Jay-Z has consistently denied the claims.

The Latest Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

The most recent suit from Rymir was filed in federal court in May. It accused Jay of suppressing paternity claims and preventing legal accountability in an effort to "evade scrutiny, preserve public image and deny the plaintiffs fundamental rights."

The lawsuit claims Rymir's previous denials have been due to Jay-Z manipulating the court system with his celebrity status and other means. "The pervasive and omnipresent influence of [Jay-Z] has devastated Plaintiff's emotional state," the filing reads.

The suit specifically accused Jay-Z of deceit by concealment, abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unjust enrichment.

In a response filed earlier this month, Jay-Z's lawyers called the matter a "decades-long campaign of harassment" and motioned for the case to be thrown out.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

