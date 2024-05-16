Kid Featured on XXXTentacion’s ‘Look at Me’ Cover Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Murder

The kid who was featured on XXXTentacion's "Look at Me!" cover art has been sentenced for attempted murder.

XXXTentacion's "Look at Me!" Cover Star Sentenced

On Thursday (May 16), XXL confirmed with the Broward State Attorney's Office that Zachary Stoddard has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after making a plea in connection to the 2019 stabbing of Keith Tatton. Stoddard pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and battery, earlier this year. On May 10, Judge John J. Murphy III sentenced him to 10 years in state prison. Upon his release, he will be under house arrest for two years, followed by three years of probation.

Zachary Stoddard Finds Legal Trouble Following Short-Lived Fame

Zachary Stoddard was only 12 years old when he appeared on the cover art for XXXTentacion's breakout single "Look at Me!" in December of 2015. The viral photo features the pre-teen smoking a blunt using one of his nostrils. An aspiring rapper himself who went by the name KidPronto, Stoddard initially linked up with XXX as they were both from the same city. One day in 2014, he sent the now-famous photo to a group chat that XXX was on and the rest is history.

"I was smoking, and I just put it in my nose, took a picture, and sent it to the group chat as a joke," Studdard told Complex in 2020. "We were just playing, and X was like, 'I’m going to use this as my next song cover.' He wasn’t big or anything back then, so I didn’t really think nothing of it."

Following his newfound fame, he ran into legal trouble and had to do jail time. He was behind bars when XXXTentacion was killed in the summer of 2018. In early 2019, Stoddard released a handful of songs. However, in April of 2019, Stoddard was arrested for the stabbing in Pompano Beach, Fla. and charged with battery and attempted murder.

According to police reports, the incident started after Stoddard became angered after a group of associates tried to leave him behind while they went to a restaurant on April 27, 2019. An argument and a fight ensued, and Stoddard ended up stabbing the victim multiple times. The victim was admitted to the hospital and placed on life support. Luckily, he survived. Prosecutors planned on trying Stoddard as an adult despite him being 16 at the time of the incident.

