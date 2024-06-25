Police Chief Guarantees Arrests Will Be Made for Foolio’s Murder

Police in Tampa, Fla. are adamant that arrests will be made in the murder of rapper Foolio.

Police Host Press Conference About Foolio Shooting

On Monday (June 24), the Tampa Police Department hosted a Town Hall meeting to discuss the recent violence in the city, specifically Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Foolio's killing on Sunday (June 23). Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told the assembled press they have gathered leads in the case. He also guaranteed arrests are forthcoming.

"We are working day in and day out on this case," Bercraw told the media. "They're developing some good leads. We're working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We are working with our statewide prosecutor, our federal partners, the ATF and the FBI, and our local prosecutor Susie Lopez. I can guarantee you we are going to be following up and making arrests in that case."

Bercraw also revealed they are looking into social media posts to help solve the crime. He also told reporters there are indications that the killing could be tied to rappers in rival gangs.

Read More: Filming Dead Rappers and Posting the Videos Has to Stop

Foolio Murded on Birthday, Fans Think Yungeen Ace Involved

Foolio was shot and killed outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa on Sunday morning while out celebrating his 26th birthday. He was among four people who were ambushed in a hail of gunfire.

"At approximately 4:40 am, Tampa Police received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive," the TPD said in a statement about the incident. "A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital. Their condition is listed as stable at this time."

Foolio's attorney confirmed his passing, revealing to News4JAX that prior to the shooting, the rapper had been kicked out of an Airbnb for it being over capacity. The shooting occurred after Foolio relocated the get-together to the Holiday Inn after putting the address online.

In the days following the shooting, fans have been speculating about Yungeen Ace's possible involvement after he posted a song called "Do It" on the night of the shooting.

"They called my phone, said they got the lo, I told ’em do it," Ace raps on the track among other circumstantially questionable lyrics.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio have been part of a deadly feud in Jacksonville. In May of 2017, Foolio's cousin, 17-year-old Zion Brown, was shot and killed. Yungeen Ace's associate Deantrae Thomas was charged with murder shortly after. The following year, Ace was the target of a drive-by shooting that resulted in the tragic deaths of his brother, Tre'von Bullard, and two other individuals.

In March 2021, Yungeen Ace, Spinabenz, Whoppa With Da Choppa and FastMoney Goon collaborated on the song "Who I Smoke," which sampled Vanessa Carlton's 2002 pop hit, "A Thousand Miles." The song disses Foolio's fallen friends. Foolio responded one month later with the song "When I See You," which taunts Ace and pokes fun at his deceased brother and friends.

Read More: 10 of the Most Diabolical Moments in Rap Beef History

Check out the video of Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw announcing updates in Foolio's murder below.

Watch Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw Guarantee Arrest Will Be Made for Foolio's Murder