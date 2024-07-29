Three People Arrested for Foolio’s Murder, Two More Wanted

The Tampa Bay Police have announced three arrests have been made for the June murder of Foolio and two more people are wanted in connection to the crime.

Suspects Arrested for Foolio's Murder

On Monday (July 29), Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters conducted a joint press conference to announce an update in the Foolio murder case. Three people—Isaiah Chance, 21; Alicia Andrews, 21; and Sean Gathright, 18—were arrested in Jacksonville over the weekend and have been charged with murder. Two more suspects, Davion Murphy, 27; and Rashad Murphy, 30; are wanted in connection to the killing who have not been taken into custody. Police say Gathright and the two wanted individuals fired shots at Foolio, born Charles Jones, the night he was killed.

"These individuals took extreme measures to try and cover their actions but they were no match for our investigators," Chief Bercaw told the assembled press in the video below.

All five people have been charged with premeditated first-degree murder with the use of a firearm. During the press conference, surveillance footage was shown of the suspects creeping around the Holiday Inn parking lot and firing shots at Foolio's car.

Arrest Made Following Month-Long Investigation

Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. The rapper was in Tampa celebrating his 26th birthday and had been previously kicked out of an Airbnb where he was initially celebrating.

Foolio and three other men were ambushed while driving through the parking lot where the vehicle was sprayed with gunfire. The three passengers were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Foolio was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two days after the murder, Police Chief Bercaw guaranteed arrests would be made during an interview with the media.

"We are working day in and day out on this case," Bercraw told the media. "They're developing some good leads. We're working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We are working with our statewide prosecutor, our federal partners, the ATF and the FBI, and our local prosecutor Susie Lopez. I can guarantee you we are going to be following up and making arrests in that case."

Police say they were able to trace the crime back to the suspects by using license plate info on the car used by the suspects in the killings.

Since his death, weird posthumous Instagram posts have been going up on Foolio's account. Some morbid posts even claim the rapper is not dead.

Check out the Tampa Police press conference about Foolio's murder below.

Watch the Tampa Police Department's Press Conference on Arresting Suspects in Foolio's Murder