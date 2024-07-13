Foolio’s Instagram Account Posts New Weird Messages Claiming That He’s Still Alive

Foolio's Instagram account has been quite active with new weird messages claiming that he's still alive.

Foolio's Instagram Page Posts Weird Messages Claiming He's Still Alive

On Friday (July 12), Foolio's Instagram account was active with more posts claiming the late rapper was still alive. In his IG Stories, a clip was shared from what looks like a video game of a soldier vowing revenge on his enemies. "Just know I'm still here[.] Once the time is allowed I'll shock the world," read the caption, adding, "U can't kill a Demi God."

In another post, a message stated: "I'm still here[.] [purple devil emoji] Guess I might have to go IG LIVE SOON."

There's also a video posted on Foolio's main feed of the late rapper talking about "getting right" from a voodoo lady. The caption on the post reads, "STILL HERE STILL STANDING NEW MUSIC ON THE WAY. Whoever said I’m not here stop believing them. Will shock the world soon once I’m allowed too. It will all make sense."

All these posthumous messages are weird because Foolio was tragically slained on June 23, 2024. The South Florida artist Foolio, aka Julio Foolio, was shot and killed outside of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla., in what police described was an ambush killing. The rapper's murder case remains unsolved.

Foolio was laid to rest at his funeral on July 7.

Foolio's Mom Announces Documentary on Her Late Son

A few days after Foolio's tragic death, his mother, Sandrikas Mays, who goes by Sandrikas1 on Instagram, issued a statement regarding her son's death and announced that she's working on a documentary about Foolio's ascension in the rap game.

"RIP Son … Charles Jones II 'Foolio' The 'Real' Life Story Documentary Coming Soon," she wrote in the post. "The story that only I can tell because I know the Truths from the Fakes, I think Im the 'ONLY' mother that keep it Real while MOST others know dam well what was going on with their OWN sons , this been going on since 2014-2015."

"Some of these same women 'Celebrating' your death is some of the same Women looked up to me , sitting in my building I was their TEACHER and they were my STUDENTS at a Big Grown Age taking notes, not lets forget that!!!" she continued. "The same women that was buying your CDs for their kids, lets not forget that!!! These same women sons did the same thing you did went tit for tat on this drill music in which I NEVER Condoned."

Sandrikas went on to say she was constantly urging Foolio to change his lifestyle. "Mfs ask where his mom, it starts from home!!! Them not knowing I stayed on you bout this beef chit, cussed u out, begged u to take stuff down and when I was SHOT 8 times, I spared their lives eventho mine was changed!!!" she typed.

"The UNTOLD TRUTH Only I can tell coming soon…," she added. "So much Unreleased Coming Soon!!!"

