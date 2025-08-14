The Foolio Murder Trial Begins Next Week With Only Female Suspect Who Tried to Use Domestic Violence as Defense

The only woman charged for the 2024 murder of Florida rapper Foolio is set to stand trial next week.

First Foolio Murder Trial Looms

Jury selection for murder suspect Alicia Andrews' trial is expected to begin in Hillsborough County, Fla., on Monday (Aug. 18), according to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Aug. 14). Andrews is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as prosecutors say she and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, were tasked with following Foolio and around Tampa, Fla., and giving his location to the men charged with fatally shooting the Jacksonville, Fla., rapper; Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy.

Foolio was gunned down as he sat in a car in a Holiday Inn parking lot on June 23, 2024. Authorities say the killing was part of an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville, and all five suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa to kill Foolio while he was in Tampa celebrating his 26th birthday.

The Foolio Murder Investigation

A month after Foolio's death, police in Jacksonville arrested Alicia Andrews, Isaiah Chance and Sean Gathright. The following day, they apprehended Rashad Murphy. Davon Murphy was on the run for seven months before he was arrested and taken into custody in January. All five suspects have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

During a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday (Aug. 13), a judge ruled that Alicia Andrews would not be allowed to bring up domestic violence claims against Isaiah Chance as evidence of her state of mind around the time of the murder.

