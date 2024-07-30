Fourth Foolio Murder Suspect Arrested Following Standoff With Police

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. have arrested the fourth suspect for the June murder of rapper Foolio.

Another Arrest Made for Foolio Murder

On Tuesday (July 30), the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they have arrested Rashad Murphy, one of the five people charged with the Foolio's death. Along with a video showing the arrest, which can be seen below, the JSO released the following statement:

"Overnight, your Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service tracked Rashad Murphy, 30, to an apartment complex off Collins Road," the statement reads. "He was wanted for murder in the Tampa shooting death of Charles Jones, also known as Julio Foolio, last month. JSO CPR, Gang, and SWAT units surrounded the unit and helped evacuate nearby residents. After hours of negotiators attempting to talk Murphy out, with assistance from patrol and the UAS Unit, SWAT operators used tactics to force the man out. Murphy surrendered just after midnight."

In footage captured from the arrest, the SWAT team uses a machine to breach a window in the apartment Murphy is holed up in after demanding on a bullhorn that he come out. He is eventually seen being led away by authorities.

Other Arrests Made for Foolio Murder

Rashad Murphy is the fourth person to be arrested for Foolio's death. On Monday (July 29), the Tampa Police and Jacksonville Police held a joint press conference to announce the arrests of three people who were allegedly involved in the violent murder, where Foolio, born Charles Jones, was gunned down in a Holiday Inn parking lot in Tampa, Fla. where he was celebrating his 26th birthday.

Isaiah Chance, 21; Alicia Andrews, 21; and Sean Gathright, 18, were arrested over the weekend in Jacksonville. Davion Murphy remains at large. All five have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder with the use of a firearm and other charges. Police say Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy are responsible for firing shots at Foolio in the hotel parking lot. Footage has since emerged that shows Chance, Andrews and Gathright being arrested during a rain storm.

Check out footage of Rashad Murphy being taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office below.

Watch the Fourth Foolio Murder Suspect Being Arrested Following a Standoff With Police