Foolio’s Alleged Killer Pretended to Shoot a Gun in Empty Interrogation Room After Detectives Walked Out

Foolio's alleged killer pretended to shoot a gun in the empty interrogation room, a detective recently testified during the accused murderer's bond hearing.

Davion Murphy Shows Odd Behavior in Interrogation Room

On Jan 16., Davion Murphy, the final suspect arrested for the Foolio murder, attended his bond hearing. During the hearing, the judge heard testimony from a detective who interrogated Murphy following his arrest who revealed the suspect showed some odd behavior during a break in the interview when detectives had left the room.

"He puts out his arms, like this, and it appears he is brandishing a rifle," the detective explains in the video below while miming holding a long gun. "With one hand extended and one hand [on] what I would consider the trigger finger. He starts walking around the interview room after he gets out of his seat...He starts going [makes rapid-fire gun sounds]. Then he walks around, then he does it again. He does it multiple times."

The judge was also shown footage of four of the five suspects, including Davion, checking out of an Airbnb in Tampa, Fla. the morning following Foolio's death.

According to First Coast News, Murphy was denied bond following the five-hour hearing.

Davion Murphy Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Foolio was shot and killed outside a Holiday Inn in Tampa on June 23, 2024. Davion Murphy was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla. on Jan. 6, six months after his codefendants—Isaiah Chance, 21, Alicia Andrews, 21, Sean Gathright, 18, and 30-year-old Rashad Murphy—were also arrested in Jacksonville last July. All five have been charged with premeditated murder and other charges.

Police say the group traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa to kill Foolio as part of an ongoing gang war. Authorities believe Gaithright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy were the actual shooters, with Andrews and Chance helping provide surveillance on Foolio as he traveled in Tampa.

All of the suspects except for Andrews, who is pregnant, are facing the death penalty if found guilty.

Check out footage from Davion Murphy's bond hearing below.

Watch a Detective Describe How Davion Murphy Pretended to Shoot a Gun in the Interrogation Room