Fifth Foolio Murder Suspect Finally Caught After Six Months on the Run

Police have finally apprehended the fifth person they believe to be involved in Foolio's murder.

Davion Murphy Arrested

On Monday night (Jan. 6), the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team in conjunction with the Gang Unit and US Marshals Service took Davion Murphy into custody at a Jacksonville, Fla. apartment. The JSO shared photos and a video of his arrest, which can be seen below. One photo shows an apartment door that has been knocked off the hinges. Another photo shows Murphy smiling from ear to ear while sitting on the back of a paddy wagon. A video shows him being led away in handcuffs by an officer.

"This arrest highlights our commitment and perseverance to solving this murder," JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano said. "While it took some time, JSO and partners worked daily to hold these individuals accountable."

All Foolio Murder Supsects in Custody

Davion Murphy's arrest comes six months after four other suspects in the case—Isaiah Chance, 21, Alicia Andrews, 21, Sean Gathright, 18, and 30-year-old Rashad Murphy—were also arrested in Jacksonville last July. However, Davion had evaded capture for months, leading to speculation that he had left the area or changed his appearance. All five suspects are facing premeditated murder and other charges and could face the death penalty if convicted of the crime.

Foolio was ambushed while sitting in a Holiday Inn parking lot in Tampa, Fla. where he was celebrating his 26th birthday on June 23, 2024. Police believe suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa with the intent to stalk and kill Foolio as part of an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville.

Check out the footage of Davion Murphy being taken into custody below.

Watch the Fifth Foolio Murder Suspect Be Arrested in Jacksonville