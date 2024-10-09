The Curious Case of Davion Murphy, the Man Still on the Run for Foolio’s Murder

The case against the five people suspected of being involved in Foolio's murder is in full swing after four of the suspects were apprehended in Jacksonville, Fla. back in July. However, there is one missing piece to the puzzle: suspect Davion Murphy, who is still on the run.

Where Is Davion Murphy?

Police have pushed forward with their case after nabbing Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, Sean Gathright and Rashad Murphy and charging them with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection to Foolio's killing.

The rapper was murdered after being gunned down in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. on June 23. Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews are accused of trailing and monitoring Foolio and his team as they traveled throughout Tampa. Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy are accused of the actual shooting.

According to police, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy are documented members of 1200, a Jacksonville gang that rivaled with the 6 Block gang, whom Foolio was affiliated with. Police say Davion Murphy was captured on surveillance video wearing an orange ski mask and was seen firing at Foolio's car with a rifle from further away on the night of the killing. However, 71 days after the other four suspects were apprehended, Davion remains on the lam.

Davion Murphy, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder, murder conspiracy and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection to Foolio's death. However, he has a lengthy rap sheet that dates back almost 10 years. According to police documents obtained by XXL, Murphy was charged with automobile theft in 2015. The following year, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and spent seven months behind bars.

In 2017, he was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. He spent four months behind bars in that incident. In 2019, he was again arrested, this time for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released after six months.

Murphy clearly isn't trying to go back to jail. Especially since it was recently announced that the State is seeking the death penalty against Rashad Murphy, Sean Gathright and Isaiah Andrews. While Davion is believed to still be in the Jacksonville area according to reports, there's a chance he has fled the area and even changed his appearance to avoid detection.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department tells XXL, "Detectives remain dedicated to this investigation, gathering evidence and following all leads."

XXL has reached out to the Jacksonville Police Department for comment.

See XXL's report on the Foolio murder below.

