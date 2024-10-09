Death Penalty on the Table for Three of Foolio’s Suspected Killers, But Not for Female Suspect

The State of Florida has announced intentions to seek the death penalty against three out of the five suspects charged in Foolio's murder. Curiously, the female suspect is not one of them.

State Seeks Death Penalty in Foolio Case

On Monday (Oct. 7), Florida State Attorney Susan S. Lopez filed a motion in Hillsborough County criminal court announcing the State's intention to make the suspects pay the ultimate price if found guilty, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Oct. 9). The three suspects include Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright and Rashad Murphy, who are all in custody on charges including first-degree murder, murder conspiracy and attempted murder. A fourth suspect, Alicia Andrews, is not listed on the death penalty motion. A fifth suspect, Davion Murphy, remains at large.

There is speculation that Andrews, who police say helped monitor Foolio's whereabouts and did not participate in the shooting, may be cooperating with authorities in the case. However, that information has not been confirmed.

The Foolio Murder Case

Jacksonville, Fla. rapper Foolio, born Charles Andrew Jones III, was shot and killed on June 23, 2024 while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa, Fla. Following a month-long investigation, police rounded up four of the suspects in Jacksonville. Authorities say the five suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa with the intention of killing Foolio as part an ongoing gang feud.

Police believe Sean Gathright is tied to a previous attempt on Foolio's life. When police arrested Gathright for the Foolio murder in July, he reportedly had shell casings in his car that matched a shooting from October of 2023 where Foolio was injured.

