Foolio Murder Suspect Tied to Previous Attempt to Kill Rapper – Report

One of the men accused of gunning down Foolio in June has reportedly been tied to a previous attempt on the rapper's life.

Foolio Murder Suspect Implicated in 2023 Shooting

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), Jacksonville, Fla. news outlet News4Jax shared an update on the tangled Foolio murder case where five people have been charged with the drill rapper's killing. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Sean Gathright, was also allegedly involved when Foolio was shot in the foot in October of 2023.

Authorities are accusing Gathright of being the triggerman in Foolio's killing, along with cousins Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy. According to police, when Gathright was arrested on July 27 along with suspects Alicia Andrews and Isaiah Chance Jr., authorities found a Glock 9MM pistol, a rifle and nine spent rifle casings in Gathright's car. The spent casing reportedly matched shell casings from two shootings including a murder in May and Foolio's shooting last October.

Foolio was shot in the foot on Oct. 7, 2023 near the 3100 block of 18th Street W. in Jacksonville. In a similar situation to his fatal shooting, gunmen riddled his car with bullets. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office noted, "it appears that the suspect or suspects were waiting for the victim and ambushed him."

Foolio was also previously shot in November of 2021 in Jacksonville and in Houston in July of 2020.

XXL has reached out to the Tampa Police Department for comment.

The Foolio Murder Case

Police say the five suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa, Fla. on June 23 to kill Foolio in part of an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville. Chance and Andrews, police say, were used as lookouts and monitored the rapper while he moved around Tampa partying with his friends in celebration of his 26th birthday.

The suspects tracked Foolio and his entourage to a Holiday Inn where police say Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy opened fire on the rapper's vehicle in the parking lot. Foolio was shot and killed while his three passengers suffered injuries but survived.

Sean Gathright has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated with a firearm, two counts of murder in the first-degree premeditated with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. Alicia Andrews and and Isaiah Chance face two counts of first-degree murder premeditated with a firearm.

Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy—who remains at large—have been charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder conspiracy.



See video of Sean Gathright being taken into custody below.

Watch the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Arrest Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews