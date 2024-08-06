Foolio’s Mom Reveals Why Strange Posts Were Coming From His Instagram Account After He Died

Foolio's mother reveals in a new interview why strange posts, including claims he was still alive, were coming from the rapper's Instagram account after his death.

Foolio's Mother Does Tell-All Interview

On Monday (Aug. 5), SayCheeseTV shared an exclusive tell-all interview with Foolio's mother Sandrikas Mays where she talked about everything from her childhood to the rapper's upbringing and death. During the sit-down, which can be seen in full below, Mays also cleared the air about the weird social media posts that were posthumously coming from his Instagram.

"I'm running his account now," May says at the 48:24 mark of the interview below. "Before, somebody had his password or whatever and I'm just able to retrieve it from his phone. Before, I wasn't running his account. But as of right now, you can see the different stuff on there now, me posting songs. Now, I am running the account."

Multiple comments and posts were uploaded on Foolio's IG page in the wake of his death that had fans scratching their heads. Some comments were aimed at his rap nemesis Yungeen Ace. One post hinted about Foolio being resurrected while another message claimed the rapper was still alive.

Arrests Made for Foolio's Death

Foolio was shot and killed on June 23 in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. where the Jacksonville native was celebrating his 26th birthday after getting kicked out of an Airbnb for being over capacity.

Four arrests have been made in connection to Foolio's murder. On July 29, the Tampa Police Department announced three people—Isaiah Chance, 21; Alicia Andrews, 21; and Sean Gathright, 18—had been arrested in Jacksonville in connection to the murder. The following day, another suspect, Rashad Murphy, was taken into custody following a standoff with police. A fifth suspect, Davion Murphy, remains at large. All five people have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder with the use of a firearm and other charges. Authorities believe Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy were the actual shooters.

See Foolio's mom revealing that his IG page was compromised during a new interview below.

Watch Foolio's Mom's Say Cheese TV Interview