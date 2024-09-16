Fifth Foolio Murder Suspect Still on the Run for Nearly Two Months

One of Foolio's murder suspects has been on the run for almost two months, with no updates yet on where he's at or how close investigators are to finding him.

One of Foolio's Alleged Murderers Remains On the Run

As of Monday (Sept. 16), one of Foolio's murder suspects Davion Murphy remains missing and on the run. Back in July, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested Rashad Murphy, Davion's cousin, and one of the five people currently being charged with the Foolio's death. Rashad surrendered after a dramatic stand-off with police in a Jacksonville apartment complex that was caught on bodycam.



According to police, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy are documented members of 1200, a Jacksonville gang rivaled with the Six Block Gang. Police claim Foolio was a Six Block member. Rashad and Davion Murphy are both facing charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder, as is Sean Gathright. All three men were identified as the alleged shooters.

Police claim that in surveillance footage released on July 30, Rashad can be seen wielding an automatic handgun and shooting at Foolio's car alongside suspect Sean Gathright. Police say Davion Murphy was wearing an orange ski mask and was seen firing at the car with a rifle from further away. Davion is believed to still be in the Jacksonville area.

XXL has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation.

The Current Updates in Foolio Murder Case

Rashad has yet to enter a plea and is scheduled to have an arraignment sometime in September. Documents obtained by XXL show that two of Foolio's other murder suspects, Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews, pleaded not guilty back on Aug. 23. Local news outlet WTSP also reported that the suspect Sean Gathright pleaded not guilty, though XXL could not confirm that information.

Altogether, Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews are facing four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. Gathright is also charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, as well as attempted premeditated first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. It's likely Rashad and Davion will be charged with something similar.

Foolio was shot and killed outside of a Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla. while celebrating his 26th birthday on June 23. Three other people also sustained injuries. Police say the five suspects traveled from Jacksonville, Fla. to Tampa to kill Foolio in part of an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville. Police claim Chance and Andrews kept an eye on the rapper while he moved around Tampa partying with friends.

