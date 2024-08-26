Yungeen Ace Appears to Throw More Shots at Foolio and Foolio’s Mom in Preview of New Song

Yungeen Ace appears to throw more shots at Foolio and Foolio's mom in a snippet of a new song.

Yungeen Ace Seems to Diss Foolio Again

On Sunday (Aug. 25), Yungeen Ace posted a snippet of a new song on Triller, and some of the lyrics appeared to be aimed at his late rival Foolio, who was shot and killed in June. Yungeen was additionally rapping over Cash Cobain's new song "Problem," which remixes "Not My Problem" by Laila!

"They mad at me that ni**a died, that's not my [problem], I'm getting rich off the dead like that's my [problem]," Yungeen raps in sync with the track's hook. "Can't trust nobody but my choppa that's my [problem]. Lil' ni**a died, got caught in traffic that's my [problem]."

Yungeen then proceeds to potentially take aim at Foolio's mom later in the snippet for getting shot, as well as Foolio's ex-girlfriend for getting shot. "When this b**ch got hit with the stick that wasn't my [problem]," he raps. "When his mom got hit with that sh*t that wasn't my [problem]."

Yungeen Ace's remix of "Problem" makes him the latest rapper to hop on the track. Fabulous, Big Sean, Flo Milli and Rob49 are just a few of the rappers who have tackled the beat so far. Ace's latest song would also mark the third time the Florida rapper possibly dissed Foolio after his death. Fans thought Yungeen potentially targeted Foolio on his song "Do It," which Yungeen dropped hours after news of Foolio's death broke on June 23. On June 28, Yungeen then released another new song called "Game Over," which many also saw as being aimed at Foolio.

Yungeen Ace and Foolio Have Feuded for Years

Yungeen Ace and Foolio's beef dates back years, and is rooted in the streets of Jacksonville, Fla. where they're both from. The beef stems from the two rapper's respective crews, ATK and KTA, and came to a violent boiling point back in 2017 after Foolio's 17-year-old cousin Zion Brown was shot and killed. Deantrae Thomas, a known associate of Yungeen Ace, was charged with murder shortly after.

Ace was then reportedly the target of a retaliatory drive-by shooting in June of 2018. The shooting killed three men including Yungeen's own brother, Tre'von Bullard. Yungeen was the sole survivor despite being shot eight times. Following the shooting, Foolio went on social media with several posts to celebrate the deaths. This gruesome back and forth continued for years after, with both rappers trading volatile diss tracks aimed at their dead opps.

However, Yungeen Ace said on Instagram Live in July of 2024 that he and Foolio were actually cool prior to the latter's death.

Listen to Yungeen Ace's snippet below.

Watch Yungeen Ace Appear to Throw Shots at Foolio and Foolio's Mom