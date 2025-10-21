The Foolio Murder Trial Kicks Off With Jury Selection

The trial has begun for the first of five people charged with the 2024 murder of Jacksonville, Fla., rapper Foolio.

On Monday (Oct. 20), jury selection started in Hillsborough County, Fla., court. for the trial of Alicia Andrews, the sole female charged in the crime. Her trial was initially expected to begin in August, but was postponed due to the lead prosecutor having a medical emergency.

Andrews is facing charges of premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say she and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, were tasked with following Foolio and around Tampa and giving his location to the men charged with fatally shooting the rapper: Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy.

Foolio was gunned down in a Holiday Inn parking lot on June 23, 2024. Authorities say the killing was part of an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville. During a pre-trial in August, a judge ruled Andrews would not be allowed to bring up domestic violence claims against Isaiah Chance as evidence of her state of mind around the time of the murder.

Andrews' attorney says she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"She was [in Tampa] for a trip with her boyfriend, that's it and that's all," Andrews' attorney tells Fox 13 Tampa Bay. "She found herself in the mix with something she was unaware about."

The other four suspects in the case will be tried next spring.

Watch News Coverage of the First Day of the Foolio Murder Trial