Foolio’s Friend Gives Tearful Testimony During Murder Trial About the Day the Rapper Was Killed

Foolio's friend delivers a tearful testimony on the first day of the trial for the rapper's 2024 murder.

On Wednesday (Oct. 22), opening arguments and testimony began for the trial of Alicia Andrews, one of the five people charged with Foolio's killing. The first day of trial included testimony from Foolio's friend, Mr. Norris, who was present in the car when Foolio was shot and killed. Norris also suffered a gunshot wound during the incident.

Norris, who did not appear on the trial's livestream, was audibly emotional from the beginning of his testimony as he cried while on the stand. Norris recounted the night he and Foolio were shot while sitting in the rapper's Dodge Charger in front of the Holiday Inn in Tampa, Fla.

Norris says he was sleeping in the backseat when he was awakened by what he initially thought was a car collision.

"The first thing I saw was Foolio laid out," Norris said. "I thought it was a car accident until I looked up and saw the bullet holes. And I saw [Xavier] covered in blood, yelling."

Norris said they entered the hotel and tried to get help. That's when he realized he had been hit with gunfire and Xavier had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

When shown photos of the crime scene, Norris began to break down, causing the judge to send the jury out of the courtroom and give Norris time to compose himself.

Alicia Andrews is facing premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with Foolio's murder. Prosecutors say she and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, followed Foolio and around Tampa and gave his location to the men charged with fatally shooting the rapper: Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy. The four other suspects are slated to be tried next spring.

Foolio was shot and killed in a Holiday Inn parking lot on June 23, 2024, where he was celebrating his 26th birthday. Authorities say the killing was part of an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville.

Watch Foolio's Friend's Harrowing Testimony