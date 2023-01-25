Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode

A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul.

On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.

“They’re gonna have holograms of Tupac and also Nipsey Hussle, who I’d never heard of and then was told to care immensely about,” Chris says in the episode.

The post has gone viral, with many people weighing in on whether the joke was fair or foul.

"Family guy made a Nipsey Hussle joke that was so put of pocket bruh," one person tweeted in response to the clip.

"White people show making fun of a really tragic event like that feels kinda wrong, idk, feels like mockery, don't forget these people made Cleveland and had him voiced by mike Henry," another person posted.

Not everyone was upset over the cartoon's dark humor.

"I know damn well 'they' ain’t tryna cancel Family Guy over a Nipsey Hussle joke that was accurate lmao. That show comes for EVERYBODY-not just 'us,'" someone else commented.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March of 2019. Last July, Nipsey Hussle's murderer, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of killing the beloved rapper. He faces potential life in prison when sentenced on Feb. 22.

See More Reactions to the Nipsey Hussle Joke on Family Guy Below